BET's Sunday Best Season 9 Contestant, Antonio Santoro, Releases Gospel Album
Antonio Santoro captures the Christ-centered message of "Royal Love" in his upcoming project to be released Friday, May 21, 2021
I have left a piece of my heart while reflecting God's heart in every song I wrote and recorded on this album. My hope is that it resonates with each listener and they walk away feeling encouraged...”DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent recording artist and top 20 contestant of BET's Sunday Best Season 9, Antonio Santoro announces the release of his full project, entitled "Royal Love". His debut gospel album will be available and released via all digital platforms on Friday, May 21, 2021. While describing Antonio, Sunday Best show judge and Grammy award winner, Jonathan McReynolds', defining statement, "I love your voice - very rich" only validates the notable work of Antonio on this new project.
— Antonio Santoro
The diverse album contains 9 songs that will tickle the ears of every listener while spreading the life-giving message of Jesus Christ. Antonio expands his international television appearances with pop, urban, and ballad sounds on this album. His vocal ability and growth from his freshman 3-song EP recorded in 2019 is evident as he connects to each song, of which he wrote. "I have left a piece of my heart while reflecting God's heart in every song I wrote and recorded on this album. My hope is that it resonates with each listener and they walk away feeling encouraged, and hopeful," states the Christian recording artist, Antonio Santoro. Antonio recorded with Second Chance Music & Production with the production led by William Taylor.
Antonio's inclusive approach of ministry and music is apparent as he currently breaks the racial boundaries as an active member of the music ministry of The River Church in Durham, NC and travels to various churches to share the love and shine the light of Jesus Christ. He is available for any and all interviews and appearances. Maximize the opportunity to purchase and download "Royal Love", available on all digital platforms on May 21, 2021.
For more information or booking, please visit:
http://www.IAmAntonioSantoro.com
Antonio Santoro
Antonio Santoro Enterprises, LLC
+1 336-747-0599
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
"Royal Love" Promo