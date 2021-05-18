Strategic development. Investment projects in Russia Press Conference held
Accreditation of journalists for the Press Conferences in the lead-up to the Shareholders Meeting
For Gazprom’s Press Conferences audio broadcast please dial:
+7 495 719-35-77 (Russian)
+7 495 719-30-00 (English)
May 18, 02:00 pm (Moscow time)
Participants:
- Oleg Aksyutin, Deputy Chairman of the Management Committee – Head of Department at Gazprom;
- Andrey Fick, Head of Department;
- Kiril Polous, Deputy Head of Department – Head of Directorate.