Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 514 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,756 in the last 365 days.

Strategic development. Investment projects in Russia Press Conference held

Accreditation of journalists for the Press Conferences in the lead-up to the Shareholders Meeting

 

For Gazprom’s Press Conferences audio broadcast please dial:

+7 495 719-35-77 (Russian)

+7 495 719-30-00 (English)

May 18, 02:00 pm (Moscow time)

Participants:

  • Oleg Aksyutin, Deputy Chairman of the Management Committee – Head of Department at Gazprom;
  • Andrey Fick, Head of Department;
  • Kiril Polous, Deputy Head of Department – Head of Directorate.

You just read:

Strategic development. Investment projects in Russia Press Conference held

Distribution channels: Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.