KAWS scorching air balloon to take flight over world cities

Written by Oscar Holland, CNN

He has appeared in the foothills of Mount Fuji and in the middle of downtown Taipei. His reclining figure has even floated placidly on Seoul’s Seokchon Lake and in Hong Kong’s famous Victoria Harbour.

Now, American artist KAWS’ signature character, Companion, is set to take to the skies across several world cities — as a hot air balloon.

On Monday, KAWS, whose real name is Brian Donnelly, announced plans to fly his huge new sculpture above major cities in countries including Australia, China, Turkey and Spain. The exact schedule will be dictated by demand for flight packages, which will see groups of two or three ascend in the balloon for an as-yet-undisclosed price.

The hot air balloon pictured on a flight in Bristol, UK. Credit: @rkrkrk

Images from a recent test flight near Bristol, UK — a city known for hosting one of Europe’s largest hot air balloon festivals — show an inflated Companion covering his eyes as he soars high above the ground. At 42…