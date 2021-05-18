Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 514 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,756 in the last 365 days.

KAWS scorching air balloon to take flight over world cities

Written by Oscar Holland, CNN

He has appeared in the foothills of Mount Fuji and in the middle of downtown Taipei. His reclining figure has even floated placidly on Seoul’s Seokchon Lake and in Hong Kong’s famous Victoria Harbour.

Now, American artist KAWS’ signature character, Companion, is set to take to the skies across several world cities — as a hot air balloon.

On Monday, KAWS, whose real name is Brian Donnelly, announced plans to fly his huge new sculpture above major cities in countries including Australia, China, Turkey and Spain. The exact schedule will be dictated by demand for flight packages, which will see groups of two or three ascend in the balloon for an as-yet-undisclosed price.

The hot air balloon pictured on a flight in Bristol, UK. Credit: @rkrkrk

Images from a recent test flight near Bristol, UK — a city known for hosting one of Europe’s largest hot air balloon festivals — show an inflated Companion covering his eyes as he soars high above the ground. At 42…

You just read:

KAWS scorching air balloon to take flight over world cities

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.