Transgender ladies allowed to play ladies’s rugby in France

The decision goes against advice given by World Rugby, who last year said it did not recommend that transgender women play women’s contact rugby “on safety grounds at the international level of the game.”

However, the governing body’s advice was not binding and allowed national federations to implement their own grassroots policy.

“Rugby is an inclusive sport of sharing, without distinction of sex, gender, origin or religion,” Serge Simon, Vice President of FFR, said in a statement on Monday.

“The FFR is steadfast against all forms of discrimination and works daily in order to allow everyone to practice, without constraint, their free will in rugby.