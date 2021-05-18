Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 513 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,758 in the last 365 days.

Transgender ladies allowed to play ladies’s rugby in France

The decision goes against advice given by World Rugby, who last year said it did not recommend that transgender women play women’s contact rugby “on safety grounds at the international level of the game.”

However, the governing body’s advice was not binding and allowed national federations to implement their own grassroots policy.

“Rugby is an inclusive sport of sharing, without distinction of sex, gender, origin or religion,” Serge Simon, Vice President of FFR, said in a statement on Monday.

“The FFR is steadfast against all forms of discrimination and works daily in order to allow everyone to practice, without constraint, their free will in rugby.

READ: Transgender soccer referee makes Israeli sports history

“In fact, it is very important to allow each one of our players to practice their passions while respecting the rights of everyone.”

FFR’s statement clarified that in order to compete domestically, transgender women transitioning from male to female must certify that they have…

You just read:

Transgender ladies allowed to play ladies’s rugby in France

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.