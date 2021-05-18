Get To Know Our Lunds & Byerlys 2021 Store Manager Awards Finalist

May 18, 2021

Katie Swenson Store Manager, Lunds & Byerlys, Minneapolis, Minn. Lund Food Holdings, Inc.

As her employees and customers navigated unchartered territory this past year, Katie Swenson not only provided the map and guidance for safe passage but discovered new treasure along the way.

It may sound like an adventure, but the challenges were all too real and serious at the Lunds and Byerlys store that Swenson manages in Northeast Minneapolis. The unfolding of the COVID-19 pandemic was the first event that knocked the world – and the store – off course.

This particular store is located in downtown Minneapolis, serving a customer base of businesses and urban residents deeply impacted by the coronavirus and subsequent restrictions. Swenson, who has worked for the company for 17 years, responded quickly and nimbly as a leader, leveraging an array of supply channels and safety measures and promoting local COVID-19 testing sites and flu vaccinations. She also established a candid dialogue with employees to gauge concerns and solicit ideas for improvement.

As a result of her efforts, the store received a cleanliness score of 76% in a customer survey, up three percent from the previous -- and far less eventful -- year. Scores for friendliness of staff also rose amid the pandemic, as did the ratings for likelihood to recommend the store to others, likelihood to return to the store and speed of checkout.

As Swenson and her team grappled with a local epidemic, they also found themselves at the epicenter of civil unrest in Minneapolis. The tumultuous events of the summer of 2020 pushed the store into another unknown area with a need for direction and steady navigation.

Again, Swenson combined her concern for others with a steadfast approach. She executed a series of “Listening Sessions,” in which employees were encouraged to discuss topics ranging from diversity, equity and inclusion to police presence in the store. Her goal was to listen to employees, understand their perspective and act on their needs.

She also worked diligently to improve community relations in a difficult 2020, partnering with a local organization to provide birthday bags to underprivileged youths.

As a result of her management, the Northeast Minneapolis store posted a strong 70% overall satisfaction store among customers. Her sales for fiscal 2020 were above plan by 3.6% with a gross after payroll 10.5% above plan.

Swenson’s efforts during a decidedly rough patch did not go unnoticed. In January 2021, a generous customer dropped off a card with a $50 for every employee to express thanks for their essential work. Also this year, Swenson was named a Brand Champion, a coveted company award voted on by employees.

“Swenson is one of those managers who is always visible and always asking if we need help. She is always willing to step in and work right alongside you with an upbeat attitude. She is one of the best general managers I’ve worked for in my entire 34 years with the company.” --Team member, Northeast Minneapolis, Lunds & Byerlys

All 2021 Store Manager Awards Finalists

Celebrations Plans

From June 7 – 11, 2021, FMI will host our People’s Pick category, where we ask the public to vote for their favorite Store Manager Awards finalist.

Winners from all four categories and the People’s Pick recipient will be announced during a live, virtual celebration on June 17 at 1:00 p.m. ET via FMI’s YouTube channel.