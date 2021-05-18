Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Westminster Barracks/ Domestic Assault and Resisting Arrest

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B101890

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alexander Sidor                               

STATION: Westminster                

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 05/17/2021 at approximately 4:30 PM  

INCIDENT LOCATION: Weston Andover Road in the town of Andover, Vermont

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault and Resisting Arrest

ACCUSED:  Joseph LeClair

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Londonderry, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On May 17, 2021 at approximately 4:30 PM, Troopers with the Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks were doing follow up for another investigation when they became aware of a potential domestic assault. Further investigation revealed that Joseph LeClair assaulted an adult at a residence on Weston Andover Road. LeClair was taken into custody, at which time he resisted arrest. He was eventually placed in handcuffs and transported to the Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks for processing. He was lodged at Southern State Correction Facility and was held on $10,000 bail. LeClair was ordered to appear in court on 5/18/2021 at 12:30 PM.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/18/2021 at 12:30 PM           

COURT: Windsor County

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correction Facility   

BAIL: $10,000

MUG SHOT: Please See Attached

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

Trooper Austin Soule

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, VT, 05346

802-722-4600

Austin.Soule@vermont.gov

 

