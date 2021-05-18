Westminster Barracks/ Domestic Assault and Resisting Arrest
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B101890
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alexander Sidor
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 05/17/2021 at approximately 4:30 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Weston Andover Road in the town of Andover, Vermont
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault and Resisting Arrest
ACCUSED: Joseph LeClair
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Londonderry, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 17, 2021 at approximately 4:30 PM, Troopers with the Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks were doing follow up for another investigation when they became aware of a potential domestic assault. Further investigation revealed that Joseph LeClair assaulted an adult at a residence on Weston Andover Road. LeClair was taken into custody, at which time he resisted arrest. He was eventually placed in handcuffs and transported to the Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks for processing. He was lodged at Southern State Correction Facility and was held on $10,000 bail. LeClair was ordered to appear in court on 5/18/2021 at 12:30 PM.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/18/2021 at 12:30 PM
COURT: Windsor County
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correction Facility
BAIL: $10,000
MUG SHOT: Please See Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Austin Soule
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Putney, VT, 05346
802-722-4600
Austin.Soule@vermont.gov