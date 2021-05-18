CSNRI Streamlines Industry-Leading Product Offering
CSNRI has streamlined its offering of high-quality composite repair solutions, to better align with today’s pipeline challenges and regulatory requirements.
HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CSNRI has streamlined its offering of high-quality composite repair solutions, to better align with today's pipeline owner integrity challenges and regulatory requirements.
— CSNRI President, Cedric Oudinot.
The company is the world’s leading manufacturer of highly innovative, engineered products for the repair and rehabilitation of critical infrastructure. Its research and development team has focused its product development efforts on pinpointing and perfecting a streamlined range of solutions while increasing the far-reaching applications that can be addressed.
“By streamlining our range of products, we make it easier for our engineering and integrity advisors to select the best solution to solve today’s customer’s problems – from upstream gathering or subsea lines to midstream large-diameter lines, tanks, terminals, and process piping. The new portfolio comes with the most extensive testing data in the industry and over 30 years of proven track record,” said CSNRI President Cedric Oudinot.
“Our teams have also focused their efforts on unmatched testing and engineering designs to find solutions related to a much broader range of defects, operating parameters, and chemical compatibility than ever before. In addition, a simplified portfolio will enable our partners and customers to store fewer products to improve availability of supply and improve economics of the installed solutions”, he continued.
CSNRI composite solutions address pipeline anomalies from metal loss and small deformations to large deformations, crack/crack-like features, as well as damage to process piping working in the range of -58ºF to 730ºF (-50ºC to 388ºC).
Oudinot concluded: “When faced with unpredictable integrity challenges, we understand that having easy and fast access to solutions is just as important as having access to the industry’s best technology. Consolidating our product options enables our engineers to work with customers to reduce the time between the identification of the defect to the delivery of the solution, mitigate damage to valuable assets, restore safe working environments for personnel, and protect the environment.”
About ClockSpring|NRI
ClockSpring|NRI is shaping the future of critical infrastructure through innovative composites, valves, and concrete solutions. With global headquarters in Houston, TX, the company manufactures high-performance critical infrastructure construction and repair products and provides associated engineering support and training services. ClockSpring|NRI solutions are delivered via the CSNRI, GeoTree and Advanced Valve Technologies brands and are used to construct, maintain, strengthen, protect, and rehabilitate oil, gas, and water pipelines, natural gas distribution lines, high-consequence industrial pipework, tanks, storm and sanitation assets, and civil structures. ClockSpring|NRI products are easy to install, cost-effective to deploy, and durable for decades. www.cs-nri.com
