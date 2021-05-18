Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Derby Barracks / DUI#1

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A501068

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Clay Knight                            

STATION: Derby Barracks                    

 

DATE/TIME: 04-08-2021  / 1727 hrs.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt. 100 / Lowell

VIOLATION: DUI #1

 

ACCUSED: Preston Ashley                                                

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police stop a vehicle for a moving

violation in the town of Lowell, VT. The operator of the vehicle was identified

as Preston Ashley. Ashley showed signs of impairment during the stop and was

subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI.

 

Ashley was transported to the Derby State Police Barracks for processing. Ashley

was later released with a citation to appear in court to answer to the charge of

DUI #1.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y            

COURT: Orleans

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

