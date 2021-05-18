Derby Barracks / DUI#1
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A501068
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Clay Knight
STATION: Derby Barracks
DATE/TIME: 04-08-2021 / 1727 hrs.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt. 100 / Lowell
VIOLATION: DUI #1
ACCUSED: Preston Ashley
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time the Vermont State Police stop a vehicle for a moving
violation in the town of Lowell, VT. The operator of the vehicle was identified
as Preston Ashley. Ashley showed signs of impairment during the stop and was
subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI.
Ashley was transported to the Derby State Police Barracks for processing. Ashley
was later released with a citation to appear in court to answer to the charge of
DUI #1.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Orleans
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.