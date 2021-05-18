DGB Group acquires a strategic 50% stake in Green Fuel Investments B.V.
To drive reforestation and carbon offsetting efforts of its retail platform Corekees.
DGB GROUP NV (DGB:DGB)
Sustainability and economic value should go hand in hand. That is why we founded Corekees. We will develop the platform to reforest the world whilst generating a decent profit for our investors”HEERENVEEN, FRIESLAND, NEDERLAND, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dutch Green Business Group N.V. (Euronext: DGB, “DGB”) today announced it acquired a strategic stake of 50% in Green Fuel Investments B.V. (“GFI”). DGB invests EUR 500,000 in GFI to facilitate the expansion of its groundbreaking tree-focused retail investment platform Corekees.
— Nick van Heesewijk
Corekees is giving sustainability an economic value by planting trees and making its state-of-the-art sustainable investment platform available for investors throughout Europe. The retail investment platform turns reforestation projects into sustainable investments by allowing the harvest proceeds to flow back to the investors, allowing them to profit from a greener world.
Corekees currently manages the capital for over 600 investors with a team of eight.
Its first successful investment project is the reforestation of the Pongamia tree. The double-lasting effect of the Pongamia tree makes it unique; in addition to the high CO2 compensation, the tree produces a fossil fuel substitute.
DGB Group is investing € 500,000 in the Corekees brand for the further development of the platform. The growth capital is also provided for scouting new investment opportunities, as well as the marketing efforts required for international growth in Europe.
The use of DGB’s knowledge and financial powers, combined with the technical expertise of its subsidiary Statix Artificial Intelligence (“Statix”), will enable Corekees to leverage best-in-class tree planting capabilities to sequester carbon worldwide with more advanced technology by placing it in a more cost-effective environment, and with greater scalability.
The acquisition fits very well in DGB´s growth strategy. Both companies see a perfect fit in terms of strategy, DNA, client focus and dedication to corporate social responsibility and global reforestation.
“Sustainability and economic value should go hand in hand. That is why we founded Corekees and why we are partnering with DGB today. Together, we will develop the Corekees platform to reforest the world whilst generating a decent profit for our investors.”, said Co-Founder Nick van Heesewijk.
“Save trees for yourself, your family or your business. Save trees to become carbon neutral or to make a healthy profit. Save for one tree a month or for a whole lot. We don’t mind. Because every tree we plant contributes to a greener world. Isn't that what we all want?”, said Co-Founder Tamar van Heesewijk.
“We fully align ourselves with Corekees' ambitions. Many young people realize that sustainable investing today is one of the few ways to secure a better future. Thanks to the new generation of green investment services Corekees offers and with our investment and knowledge, together we can accelerate expansion of the platform in Europe”, said CEO Selwyn Duijvestijn.
S.A.M. Duijvestijn
DGB GROUP NV
+31 20 808 0825
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Corekees interview