PDF.co Has Released Activities Plugin for Automation Anywhere Platform
PDF.co strengthens its business automation portfolio by launching Automation Anywhere plugin on the leading RPA platform.WILMINGTON, DE, USA, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The PDF.co team created a new integration for effective data extraction and data transformation. It is a secure and scalable PDF.co Plugin for the Automation Anywhere platform. This improvement is a new step in data extraction and transformation. That is how PDF.co can claim its name as business automation experts.
Automation Anywhere is a leading global RPA platform for programmers. This partner offering expands the ByteScout and PDF.co portfolios of on-premise and web-based solutions such as PDF.co Web API platform, on-premise API Server, SDK, and web components for swift automation in data extraction, data entry, and data processing.
The new PDF.co Plugin for Automation Anywhere platform allows getting structured data from documents, invoices, orders, statements, and more business files. It allows splitting and merging PDF files, converting PDF tables and forms into CSV, XML, Excel, TXT, searching for text, filling and signing PDF forms. The enhanced OCR provides accurate data analysis and rendering.
Automation Anywhere users can add PDF.co as PDF Merger and Splitter, PDF Form Filler, PDF to CSV, PDF to Text, PDF to Excel as well as call any other supported functions from PDF.co.
Software programmers can also access PDF.co programmatically within their apps via fully featured RESTful API in a secure environment.
SECURE, SCALABLE, AND AFFORDABLE DATA TRANSFORMATION CAN BE USED AS AN API PLATFORM OR AS A SIMPLE EXTENSION
As ByteScout keeps expanding its technology portfolio, integration with other business automation and RPA leaders is undeniable. PDF.co also offers complete and ready-to-use integrations with other leading RPA platforms such as Zapier, Integromat, UiPath, BluePrism, Automation Anywhere as well as additional 300+ integrations with popular online services.
Developers are welcome to create a free account at the PDF.co Web API platform. They are provided with a “pay as you go” option to fully use platform functionalities and integrations.
ABOUT PDF.co
PDF.co is an application programming interface (API) for PDF, barcodes, data extraction, and data transformation offering secure, scalable, and affordable solutions. PDF.co has supported small-to-medium businesses (SMBs) and large-scale Fortune 500 enterprises for data extraction solutions since 2006. The company’s primary industries include fintech, healthcare, insurance, legal, logistics, banking, and education. PDF.co trademarked business tools include Document Parser, PDF Splitter, Fill PDF, HTML to PDF, PDF Extractor, Barcode Reader, and a variety of manual tools. PDF.co partners with ByteScout for support services.
