Ethnolink encouraged by $65.2 million Federal Budget language services investment
EINPresswire.com/ -- On Tuesday 11 May 2021, the Federal Government handed down their 2021-2022 Budget, announcing $65.2 million to increase translating and interpreting services to address gaps and the under utilisation of these services for culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD) older Australians.
Ethnolink is encouraged by this investment which will assist more than 75,000 older people from CALD backgrounds living in Australia with their language support needs.
Costa Vasili, Ethnolink's Founder and CEO, said this increased funding into multilingual communications will be of great benefit to older multicultural Australians.
“It is a really positive sign to see investments being made at a Federal Government level into language services to support older Australians from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds.
What will be critical will be how these funds are distributed and administered, and we look forward to working with the Federal Government to produce culturally appropriate translated resources to improve the lives of older Australians from culturally diverse backgrounds,” Costa said.
Ethnolink is Australia's leading provider of translation services for Government and community organisations, translating written, audio and video materials into over 150 languages.
For more information, contact Ethnolink’s Marketing and Communications Officer, Rachael Coulthard (rachael@ethnolink.com.au).
Rachael Coulthard
