Ecosmob Launches a Brand-New Student Transport Management System

Ecosmob’s transport management system is the platform that enables real-time tracking of vehicles (school buses).

AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It's been an immense pleasure to announce that Ecosmob has recently launched a transport management system for tracking the pickup and drop of school-going students.

The live tracking facility makes parents worry-free while their students commute through school transportation. The digital aspects of the system enable tracking and notify the commuting status improving student's safety. Additionally, it has the feature to identify driver information of the particular vehicle. From the information regarding drivers to notifications about on-road accidents, the system caters to all essential details.

Ecosmob offers the school transport management system with ultimate features and functionality like authenticate login, student pickup/ drop off information, instant broadcast, profile management, address location map, route management, day-wise student attendance, and so on.

The system provides separate login modes for service providers, transport companies, and parents. Hence, the users can securely log in to their designated app and perform an action. With bifurcated login to the system, all can execute, view, manage their designated task efficiently.

Comprehensively, Ecosmob's transportation management system brings enormous benefits for parents, educational institutes, and service provider, including;

- Bus movement history

- Advanced reports generation

- Live tracking with map

- Identification of vehicles/students/drivers using pictures

- Increased transportation efficiency by assigning students for a specific vehicle

- Message broadcasting during emergency

- Online and offline payment facilities

- Advanced web and mobile GUI

- Easy to understand, user-friendly layout

"Since the establishment of the company, Ecosmob aims to develop and launch innovative solutions that help businesses and users. The transport management system is a robust system that enables safe student pick up and drop with the live tracking facility. Plus, it will keep the record of vehicles, drivers, and students for identification so that school management or parents can be aware of which students are in which vehicle. In most instances, parents have safety concerns while sending their children to school via school bus. Sometimes, they are reluctant to use school transportation; however, with our transport management system, parents will be more confident about using school buses for their children. The system enables real-time tracking and quick communication of alerts/updates so that parents can know the entire journey while the students are commuting. Briefly, Ecosmob has designed and developed a transport management system that offers ultimate efficiency and safety, said Mr. Maulik Shah, Co-founder, and Director of Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

In a nutshell, Ecosmob’s transport management system is a complete solution for secure and reliable transport management for students. The live tracking of students ensures the safety of the students while pre-defined routes reduce fuel consumption. Choosing this system will allow you to embrace the exclusive benefits of an efficient transportation management system.

Apart from the transport management system, Ecosmob offers a wide range of software solutions that include VoIP solution development, Telepresence solutions, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning apps, Mobile/Web app development, DevOps, Digital marketing services, and many more.

About the Company

Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd. has offered various types of user-centric software solutions to clients across the globe since 2007. The company is designing and developing IT solutions such as telephony solutions, web conferencing solutions, mobile app development (Android, iOS, hybrid), web design & development, and excellent digital marketing services.

Ecosmob strives to be the most preferred technology partner by introducing innovative, highly reliable, and scalable solutions. It is one of the top leading IT companies that continuously exceed client satisfaction by delivering user-centric, enterprise-grade IT solutions.

Website: https://www.ecosmob.com/school-transport-management-system/