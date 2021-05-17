Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 433 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,877 in the last 365 days.

THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, MAY 18, 2021

“One Minutes” (15 per side)

Suspensions (9 bills)

  1. H.R. 1157 – Department of State Authorization Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Meeks – Foreign Affairs)
  2. H.R. 1711 – Financial Inclusion in Banking Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Scott (GA) – Financial Services)
  3. H.R. 707 – Ghost Army Congressional Gold Medal Act, as amended (Rep. Kuster – Financial Services)
  4. H.R. 3146 – SAVE Act (Rep. Hill – Financial Services)
  5. H.R. 3125 – COVID-19 Emergency Medical Supplies Enhancement Act of 2021 (Rep. Vargas – Financial Services)
  6. H.R. 3008 – Homebuyer Assistance Act of 2021 (Rep. Sherman – Financial Services)
  7. H.R. 2655 – Insider Trading Prohibition Act, as amended (Rep. Himes – Financial Services)
  8. H.R. 2959 – COVID-19 Fraud Prevention Act, as amended (Rep. Axne – Financial Services)
  9. S. 937 – COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act (Sen. Hirono – Judiciary)
H.Res. 403Rule Providing for Consideration of H.Res. 275 – Condemning the horrific shootings in Atlanta, Georgia, on March 16, 2021, and reaffirming the House of Representative's commitment to combating hate, bigotry, and violence against the Asian-American and Pacific Islander community (Rep. Chu – Judiciary) and H.R. 1629 – Fairness in Orphan Drug Exclusivity Act (Rep. Dean – Energy and Commerce)

**Members are advised that upon adoption of the Rule, all recorded votes pending on bills considered under suspension of the Rules may be voted on in a single en bloc on Tuesday.  

**Members are further advised that the House will complete one hour of debate on H.Res. 275 following last votes on Tuesday.  The House will vote on adoption of H.Res. 275 on Wednesday.

Postponed Suspensions (16 votes)

  1. H.R. 2704 – Improving VA Accountability to Prevent Sexual Harassment and Discrimination Act of 2021 (Rep. Pappas – Veterans’ Affairs)
  2. H.R. 2788 – Equal Employment Counseling Modernization Act (Rep. Lamb – Veterans’ Affairs)
  3. H.R. 240 – Homeless Veterans with Children Reintegration Act (Rep. Brownley – Veterans’ Affairs)
  4. H.R. 711 – West LA VA Campus Improvement Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Lieu – Veterans’ Affairs)
  5. H.R. 2167 – GI Bill National Emergency Extended Deadline Act, as amended (Rep. Sherrill – Veterans’ Affairs)
  6. H.R. 2878 – Native VetSuccess at Tribal Colleges and Universities Pilot Program Act, as amended (Rep. Gallego – Veterans’ Affairs)
  7. H.R. 1510 – To direct the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to submit to Congress a report on the use of cameras in the medical centers of the Department of Veterans Affairs (Rep. McKinley – Veterans’ Affairs)
  8. H.R. 2494 – To amend title 38, United States Code, to establish in the Department the Veterans Economic Opportunity and Transition Administration, and for other purposes (Rep. Wenstrup – Veterans’ Affairs)
  9. H.R. 2441 – Sgt. Ketchum Rural Veterans Mental Health Act (Rep. Axne – Veterans’ Affairs)
  10. H.R. 1447 – COAST Research Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Bonamici – Science, Space, and Technology)
  11. H.R. 2533 – NEAR Act of 2021 (Rep. Posey – Science, Space, and Technology)
  12. H.R. 210 – Rural STEM Education Research Act, as amended (Rep. Lucas – Science, Space, and Technology)
  13. H.R. 144 – Supporting Early-Career Researchers Act, as amended (Rep. Johnson (TX) – Science, Space, and Technology)
  14. H.R. 204 – STEM Opportunities Act, as amended (Rep. Johnson (TX) – Science, Space, and Technology)
  15. H.R. 2027 – MSI STEM Achievement Act (Rep. Johnson (TX) – Science, Space, and Technology)
  16. H.R. 2695 – Combating Sexual Harassment in Science Act (Rep. Johnson (TX) – Science, Space, and Technology)

You just read:

THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, MAY 18, 2021

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.