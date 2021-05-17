THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, MAY 18, 2021
Suspensions (9 bills)
- H.R. 1157 – Department of State Authorization Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Meeks – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 1711 – Financial Inclusion in Banking Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Scott (GA) – Financial Services)
- H.R. 707 – Ghost Army Congressional Gold Medal Act, as amended (Rep. Kuster – Financial Services)
- H.R. 3146 – SAVE Act (Rep. Hill – Financial Services)
- H.R. 3125 – COVID-19 Emergency Medical Supplies Enhancement Act of 2021 (Rep. Vargas – Financial Services)
- H.R. 3008 – Homebuyer Assistance Act of 2021 (Rep. Sherman – Financial Services)
- H.R. 2655 – Insider Trading Prohibition Act, as amended (Rep. Himes – Financial Services)
- H.R. 2959 – COVID-19 Fraud Prevention Act, as amended (Rep. Axne – Financial Services)
- S. 937 – COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act (Sen. Hirono – Judiciary)
**Members are advised that upon adoption of the Rule, all recorded votes pending on bills considered under suspension of the Rules may be voted on in a single en bloc on Tuesday.
**Members are further advised that the House will complete one hour of debate on H.Res. 275 following last votes on Tuesday. The House will vote on adoption of H.Res. 275 on Wednesday.
Postponed Suspensions (16 votes)
- H.R. 2704 – Improving VA Accountability to Prevent Sexual Harassment and Discrimination Act of 2021 (Rep. Pappas – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 2788 – Equal Employment Counseling Modernization Act (Rep. Lamb – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 240 – Homeless Veterans with Children Reintegration Act (Rep. Brownley – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 711 – West LA VA Campus Improvement Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Lieu – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 2167 – GI Bill National Emergency Extended Deadline Act, as amended (Rep. Sherrill – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 2878 – Native VetSuccess at Tribal Colleges and Universities Pilot Program Act, as amended (Rep. Gallego – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 1510 – To direct the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to submit to Congress a report on the use of cameras in the medical centers of the Department of Veterans Affairs (Rep. McKinley – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 2494 – To amend title 38, United States Code, to establish in the Department the Veterans Economic Opportunity and Transition Administration, and for other purposes (Rep. Wenstrup – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 2441 – Sgt. Ketchum Rural Veterans Mental Health Act (Rep. Axne – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 1447 – COAST Research Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Bonamici – Science, Space, and Technology)
- H.R. 2533 – NEAR Act of 2021 (Rep. Posey – Science, Space, and Technology)
- H.R. 210 – Rural STEM Education Research Act, as amended (Rep. Lucas – Science, Space, and Technology)
- H.R. 144 – Supporting Early-Career Researchers Act, as amended (Rep. Johnson (TX) – Science, Space, and Technology)
- H.R. 204 – STEM Opportunities Act, as amended (Rep. Johnson (TX) – Science, Space, and Technology)
- H.R. 2027 – MSI STEM Achievement Act (Rep. Johnson (TX) – Science, Space, and Technology)
- H.R. 2695 – Combating Sexual Harassment in Science Act (Rep. Johnson (TX) – Science, Space, and Technology)