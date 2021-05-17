Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
JOLLY TIME® Pop Corn Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Milk in Healthy Pop® Kettle Corn 100’s (4 count)

JOLLY TIME Pop Corn today issued a voluntary recall of select Healthy Pop® Kettle Corn 100’s (4 count) because they may contain undeclared milk ingredients. The products covered by this recall have been regionally distributed to select retailers / warehouses in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Recall news release: https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/jolly-timer-pop-corn-issues-allergy-alert-undeclared-milk-healthy-popr-kettle-corn-100s-4-count

