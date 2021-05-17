Senate PassesHistoric Transportation Funding Legislation with Bipartisan Support

Legislation would future-proof Colorado’s transportation system by providing sustainable funding mechanisms, investing historic amounts in electric vehicle infrastructure, and centering equity

DENVER, CO – Today, the State Senate gave bipartisan approval to a landmark transportation bill that will create a dynamic, 21st Century transportation system that will drive Colorado’s economic comeback, establish a sustainable funding source to improve Colorado roads, invest in electric vehicle charging infrastructure, and expand multi-modal and transit options to reduce congestion and improve air quality.

SB21-260, sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Fenberg and Senator Winter, was introduced after decades of work and over a year of intense stakeholder work across the state. The bill will save Coloradans money and time spent on roads by reducing congestion, creating new transportation options, and balancing the needs of every Colorado community.

“Whether or not we realize it, we all use our transportation system every single day. Transportation gets our kids to school, delivers groceries and essential goods directly to our homes, and opens up access to every corner of our great state,” said Senate Majority Leader Steve Fenberg (D-Boulder). “This plan makes meaningful progress towards a future that can keep up with Colorado’s rapidly growing population and demand for a sustainable transportation system.”

The proposal will provide $5.268 billion in transportation funding to fix roads and bridges, improve transit options, meet Colorado’s climate goals, and future proof the state’s transportation system. The funding will come from a fair and responsible mix of state, federal, and user revenue that fairly reflects all of the uses of our transportation system.

“After months of community planning and more than 130 stakeholder meetings, we have come together with a solution that will creatively and equitably address Colorado’s biggest transportation challenges,” said Senator Winter (D-Westminster). “I am incredibly proud of the balance that this bill strikes as well as the urgency with which it acts because Coloradans can’t afford to wait one more minute as our roads crumble, traffic grinds to a halt, and toxic emissions pollute the air we breathe. This bill represents the future of transportation in our state, and it’s a future we can all be proud of.”

Over the course of the eleven-year plan set forth in the bill, nearly $3.8 billion will be generated through new user revenue, and the bill will leverage nearly $1.5 billion in state general fund revenue and stimulus dollars. This will provide long-overdue funds after years of failed legislative attempts and ballot measures to support our statewide transportation system, as well as create good-paying jobs that will continue to exist for decades to come.

In addition to bipartisan legislative support, the proposal has garnered endorsements from local leaders and organizations across the state, including: Governor Polis, Mayor Hancock of Denver, Mayor Arnt of Fort Collins, Chair of the Metro Mayors Caucus Mayor Jackie Millet, Mayor Suthers of Colorado Springs, Mayor Weaver of Boulder, President and CEO of the Boulder Chamber John Tayer, A Way Forward chair and president and CEO of Colorado Concern Mike Kopp, Adams County Commissioner Eva Henry, SMART Union, Action 22, SWEEP, Lyft, Pipefitters Local 208, Colorado Competitive Council, Denver Hispanic Chamber of Commerce President Mike Ferrufino, Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce President Kelly Brough, Grand Junction Economic Partnership Executive Director Robin Brown, Rocky Mountain Mechanical Contractors Association Executive Vice President Dave Davia, Former Colorado Speaker of the House Dickey Lee Hullinhorst, Routt County Commissioner Beth Melton, Chaffee County Commissioner Keith Baker, Summit County Commissioner Tamara Pogue, Boulder County Commissioner Claire Levy, Grand County Commissioner Rich Cimino, La Plata County Commissioner Clyde Church, Eagle County Commissioner Matt Scherr, Larimer County Commissioner Kristin Stephens, Adams County Commissioner Emma Pinter, and Clear Creek County Commissioner Randall Wheelock.

The bill will now head to the House for consideration. To read the bill and find updates regarding its status, visit leg.colorado.gov/bills/sb21-260.