Governor Dunleavy Promotes Alaska as Part of Tourism Marketing Campaign

May 17, 2021 (Anchorage, AK) – Promoting Alaska and Alaska’s tourism, Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy today kicked off a $5 million dollar Alaska Tourism Marketing Campaign with targeted advertisements on national television programs, radio, and digital platforms throughout the spring and summer to encourage Americans to visit Alaska as a COVID-safe destination.

“Alaska is a COVID-safe destination,” said Governor Dunleavy. “With us leading the nation in all the important health metrics that count, this campaign will aggressively market Alaska and Alaskans to the rest of the country, that our beautiful state and communities are open for business.”

The Alaska Tourism Marketing Campaign will include $4 million dollars of television, $500,000 of radio, and $500,000 of digital advertisements for a total of 1,700 spots over six and a half weeks.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) funds have been appropriated by the Legislature to the Dunleavy Administration for response efforts related to the COVID-19 public health emergency, making this an immediate relief plan. The governor announced his tourism marketing and aid package in April.

