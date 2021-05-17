Utah leaders issue joint statement supporting Israel

SALT LAKE CITY(May 17, 2021) — Gov. Spencer J. Cox, Senate President J. Stuart Adams and House Speaker Brad Wilson issued the following joint statement about the escalating violence in Israel:
“We condemn the senseless bloodshed perpetrated by Hamas. Israel has every right to defend its land and citizens. We stand firmly behind Israel and we pray for peace to return to the region very soon.”
###
