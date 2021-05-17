Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 419 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,866 in the last 365 days.

Climate Change Interagency Council to meet Wednesday, May 26

The N.C. Climate Change Interagency Council will hold an online meeting on May 26 to discuss state building energy consumption and the agency resilience strategy reports. The public is invited to attend online or by phone.

WHEN:   10:00 AM Wednesday, May 26, 2021

ATTEND ONLINE: Link: https://ncdenrits.webex.com/ncdenrits/onstage/g.php?MTID=e63313152ecfb02ad99f3ad2f9275d6bf Event Number: 161 874 0258 Meeting Password: CCICmay

ATTEND BY PHONE: 1-415-655-0003 Access Code: 161 874 0258

Participants may begin joining the meeting at 9:45AM.

This meeting is open to the public, and will include an opportunity for individuals and organizations to provide input to cabinet agency representatives on the implementation of climate change and clean energy initiatives. Comments will be limited to two minutes and speakers are asked to sign up online by 5:00 pm on Tuesday, May 25.

The Interagency Council was established by Governor Cooper’s Executive Order No. 80, which also directed cabinet agencies to coordinate their efforts to address climate change and transition to a clean energy economy. 

More information on the Interagency Council and the agenda for upcoming meeting can be found at deq.nc.gov/climate-council.

###

You just read:

Climate Change Interagency Council to meet Wednesday, May 26

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.