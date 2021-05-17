Attorney General Moody Highlights Senior Protection Resources for National Elder Law Month and National Older Americans Month
Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release
Attorney General Moody Highlights Senior Protection Resources for National Elder Law Month and National Older Americans Monthhere. The Seniors vs. Crime project is another great resource available to assist seniors. Seniors vs. Crime was founded in 1989 with the mission to help prevent crime and fraud, aid consumers in resolving disputes and assist the Attorney General’s Office with its mission through the work of Florida senior volunteers—referred to as Senior Sleuths. Since Attorney General Moody took office, Seniors vs. Crime has helped recover, refund and save more than $3.4 million for older Floridians. For more information about Seniors vs. Crime, please click here. Recently, Attorney General Moody announced the passage of historic senior protection legislation. Attorney General Moody worked closely with the Elder Law Section of the Florida Bar, Sen. Danny Burgess and Rep. Colleen Burton in crafting HB 1041 to provide greater protection to seniors statewide. This law will strengthen senior protection by preventing the intentional isolation of vulnerable adults, allow for earlier intervention by law enforcement and prosecutors to prevent irreversible physical harm or financial loss to vulnerable Florida seniors, and strengthen accountability of guardians and agents under powers of attorney. The Office of Statewide Prosecution will also have additional authority to go after those who commit crimes against elderly and disabled adults. For more information on this legislation, please click here. Savvy Consumers Can Stop Fraud: A Guide for Seniors, is a resource published by the Attorney General’s Office with tips on safeguarding finances, avoiding identity theft and information on other scams that target seniors. To access the guide, click here. Attorney General Moody also serves as Co-Chair of the National Association of Attorneys General’s Elder Justice Committee. For more on the committee, click here.
To report instances of scams against senior citizens or non-emergency instances of senior exploitation, call 1(866) 9NO-SCAM or clickhere to file a complaint online.
In the case of an emergency, please call 911.In cases of exploitation involving a vulnerable adult, please follow the mandatory reporting requirements found in section 415.1034, Fla. Stat., by reporting to the central abuse hotline at 1 (800) 962-2873.