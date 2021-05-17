Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
How Black Wall Road constructed its legacy

At the turn of the 20th century, the Greenwood District of Tulsa, Oklahoma, was more than 35 city blocks of thriving shops, hotels, theaters and more. And all of them were Black-owned.

The district was founded by Black men and women — many of whom were descendants of slaves — and it became known as Black Wall Street.

Greenwood was home to doctors, lawyers and entrepreneurs. For years, it was a beacon for African-Americans looking to escape the discrimination and violence of the Jim Crow South and live a peaceful and safe life.

But even in Greenwood, not everyone was safe. Racial tensions and violence with the neighboring White residents in Tulsa boiled over. And, on May 31, 1921, a race massacre ensued, killing hundreds of Greenwood’s residents and leaving the district in ashes.

Black Wall Street had been burned to the ground.

Laying the foundation

The foundations of the Greenwood District and Black Wall Street were built in the 1830s, when African-Americans first migrated to…

