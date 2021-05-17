Digital Equity & Inclusion
An Informative DiscussionSAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silicon Valley Education Foundation (SVEF) will host the first informative discussion on Digital Equity and Inclusion with Congresswoman Anna G. Eshoo, Mayor Sam Liccardo, Devon Conley, Poncho Guevara and moderated by Sunne Wright McPeak in a virtual setting. Digital Equity and Inclusion will be held online on May 27, 2021, from 3:00-4:00 pm PT.
“SVEF’s 2020 pandemic shift to online learning is one of many examples that has surfaced the growing digital divide across our state and the nation. A necessary first step is to educate our community and understand how to have digital equity.” - Lisa Andrew, President & CEO, SVEF
Digital access and use of online information permeate throughout our lives for work, education, healthcare, government, and the economy. The greatest barriers to broadband services for internet use are affordability and accessibility.
Infrastructure to rural areas was a top-of-mind priority prior to the pandemic. Yet without knowledge of access, understanding of use, and affordability for all according to the Public Utilities Commission, 2.1 million California households are without broadband access.
The Digital Equity and Inclusion event will cover in-depth the splintering of broadband accessibility and will feature:
Congresswoman Anna Eshoo, Rep. 18th District
Mayor Sam Liccardo, City of San Jose
Sunne Wright McPeak, President, and CEO, CETF
Devon Conley, President, Digital Equity Coalition and Trustee, Mountain View Whisman School District
Poncho Guevara, Executive Director, Sacred Heart Community Service
Tickets are $20.00 and all proceeds benefit SVEF.
For event information, or to purchase tickets, visit svefoundation.org/digitalequity
Proceeds will support the nonprofit Silicon Valley Education Foundation, which brings award-winning STEM learning programs, like Elevate [Math] and the Computer Science Institute, to over 5,000 students per year. SVEF also provides essential training for teachers in under-resourced school districts. Gifts from donors keep programs free for students and affordable for school districts. Community support also allows SVEF to adapt quickly to students’ changing needs during the pandemic, including the pivot to distance/online learning.
Santa Clara County Office of Education is a sponsor of SVEF’s Digital Equity and Inclusion event. SCCOE is a champion of public education, serving as an exemplary regional resource to students, parents, school districts, community agencies, and businesses.
About SVEF
Silicon Valley Education Foundation (SVEF) serves students furthest from access and opportunity to deliver and advocate for STEM education that inspires students to succeed in college and careers. As the largest educational nonprofit in Silicon Valley, SVEF has a legacy of providing proven STEM programs, leading the way as an education innovator, and being profoundly committed to empowering students to graduate high school career and college-ready. SVEF’s vision is that every student becomes a successful and productive adult. For more information, visit svefoundation.org
