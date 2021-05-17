Equicapita Announces Paul Clewes as President of Nutters Bulk and Natural Foods
EINPresswire.com/ -- Equicapita Income Trust and Equicapita Investment Corp. (collectively “Equicapita”) are pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Clewes as President of Nutters Bulk and Natural Foods (“Nutters”). Paul’s recruitment was part of a succession plan that was initiated when Nutters was acquired in November 2016. “We couldn’t be more pleased with our decision to bring Paul on as the leader of the business moving forward. His breadth of experience in the health food retail space is second to none and we are excited to see where he takes the company in the coming years”, said Matt Barr, Partner at Equicapita.
“The transition into the role of President has been seamless in large part due to the EquiONE operating platform, and the systems and processes put in place since the company’s acquisition by Equicapita”, said Donald Cranston, outgoing President and Founder of Nutters. “It has provided the tools needed for a successful transfer of knowledge and has facilitated the onboarding process tremendously.”
About Nutters: Nutters is a leading retailer and franchisor offering natural foods and health products across western Canada in 24 retail outlets located in smaller metropolitan areas.
About Equicapita: Equicapita is a private company buyout fund with offices in Calgary, Alberta and Burlington, Ontario focused on acquiring private businesses with enterprise values ranging from $5 million to $50+ million. Equicapita’s Canadian portfolio companies employ over 1,000 people across a broad range of industries.
Forward Looking Information: This news release may contain certain information that is forward looking, and, by its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to important risks and uncertainties. The words “anticipate,” “expect,” “may,” “should” “estimate,” “project,” “outlook,” “forecast” or other similar words are used to identify such forward looking information. Those forward-looking statements herein made by Equicapita, if any, reflect Equicapita’s beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made. Actual results or events may differ from those anticipated or predicted in these forward-looking statements, and the differences may be material. Factors which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: risks associated with the ownership and operation of businesses, including fluctuations in interest rates; general economic conditions; supply and demand for businesses; competition for available businesses; changes in legislation and the regulatory environment; and international trade and global political conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information contained in this news release (if any), which is given as of the date it is expressed herein. Equicapita undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Matt Barr
Equicapita Income Trust
+1 587-393-0835
mbarr@equicapita.com