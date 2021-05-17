Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
US broadcasts extra sanctions towards Myanmar’s army authorities

The sanctions, which were announced in coordination with Canada and the UK, target the State Administrative Council, or SAC, the official name of the military government formed in February.

“As President (Joe) Biden has stated, the United States will continue to promote accountability for those responsible for the coup,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement. “Our actions today underscore our resolve and that of our partners to apply political and financial pressure on the regime as long as it fails to stop violence and take meaningful action to respect the will of the people.”

Sixteen individuals were named in Monday’s sanctions. “Thirteen of the individuals sanctioned today are key members of Burma’s military regime, which is violently repressing the pro-democracy movement in the country and is responsible for the ongoing violent and lethal attacks against the people of Burma, including the killing of children,” US Treasury said in a statement.

These individuals…

