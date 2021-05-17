Contained in the Bourse de Commerce, Paris’ new $195 million artwork museum

Written by Leah Dolan, CNN

Paris’ former stock exchange, the Bourse de Commerce, will reopen its doors this week having undergone a $195 million transformation into a new landmark museum for contemporary art.

Three years in the making, the redesign was led by Japanese architect Tadao Ando and supported by a team of Parisian architects, including NeM Architects Agency. The expansive space, stretching over 10,000 square meters (more than 100,000 square feet), will house the contemporary art collection of French billionaire François Pinault.

An interior shot from inside the newly renovated and redesigned building. Credit: Patrick Tournebœuf/Bourse de Commerce – Pinault Collection

Pinault, who is the founder of luxury conglomerate Kering (parent company of fashion houses Gucci and Saint Laurent, among others), has spent 20 years working toward opening a private museum in Paris for his collection. “It began as a dream, a dream that seemed out of reach. Then this dream became an…