PSA Senior Financial Exploitation

75% of the securities fraud cases our agency investigates involve a person who is 65 years or older. This is Commissioner of Securities and Insurance Troy Downing.

It’s estimated Montana seniors have lost over $1 billion to securities fraud and scams in just the last four years. You can help us fight back against fraud in our state by keeping an extra set of eyes on the finances of your senior family members to ensure they are not being taken advantage of or taking unreasonable risk.

Contact our agency at 444-2040 or visit us at CSIMT.gov to learn about options to help protect the senior family members in your life or report securities or investment fraud. At CSI, we are a criminal justice agency, and we will investigate and prosecute bad actors to the fullest extent of the law.