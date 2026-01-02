Protecting Montanans from Bad Actors: State Auditor James Brown Delivers Restitution Checks to Montana Fraud Victims

December 30, 2025

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Montana State Auditor and Commissioner of Securities and Insurance James Brown is sending restitution checks to qualifying Montanan citizens who were victims of securities-related fraud schemes. Montana is one of only 6 states that provides restitution assistance to victims of investment fraud. The money for the fund is paid by firms doing investment business in Montanans and by monies collected from those who have violated Montana’s security laws. No general fund money is involved. Brown announced that his office has already recently delivered over $100,000 in restitution to Montanans in 2025, thereby returning hard-earned investment dollars that were stolen by fraudsters. While fraud is on the rise in other states, especially places like Minnesota, Brown’s office is committed to keeping bad actors from operating in the Treasure state by aggressively prosecuting those who would harm Montanans, particularly senior citizens and other vulnerable people. “When fraudsters and bad actors harm Montanans, we aggressively investigate them, we fully prosecute them, and we ensure they take a one-way trip to Deer Lodge,” said Auditor Brown. “The most rewarding parts of my job as State Auditor is locking up bad actors and helping Montanans rebuild their lives. There is no better time to do that than this holiday season.” Brown further set forth how Montanans can qualify for restitution assistance by visiting the CSI webpage at csimt.gov. While there, one can download and print a copy of the restitution assistance application. Brown encourages folks to read the application carefully and complete all four pages of the application. If there is a question or problem, Brown encourages Montanans to call the CSI Securities Division at 800.332.6148 or the main agency line at 406.444.2040. ### 840 Helena Avenue, Helena, Montana 59601

(main fax) 406.444.3413 I (securities fax) 406.444.5558

(insurance consumer services fax) 406.444.1980 I (legal fax) 406.444.3499

(phone) 800.332.6148 or 406.444.2040 I (email) csi@mt.gov I (web) www.csimt.gov

