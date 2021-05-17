Art Shuttle Santa Fe – San Francisco – Seattle Is Leaving on May 19

Fine Art Shippers has announced the next interstate art shuttle going from Santa Fe to Seattle with stops along the route. It will leave on May 19, 2021.

NEW YORK, NY, US, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The family-operated art logistics company Fine Art Shippers has announced the next interstate art shuttle going from Santa Fe to Seattle. The shuttle will leave New Mexico on May 19, 2021. Fine Art Shippers will also be able to pick up and deliver artworks at the intermediate stops that will be made along the route to Seattle, including in Scottsdale, Los Angeles, Santa Monica, and San Francisco. The shuttle is designed to ship fine art, antiques, glass, porcelain, and other fragile and delicate items that need extra protection and care in transit.

Fine Art Shippers is one of the leading art shipping companies in the United States providing professional art shuttle services. The company’s shuttles run all across the country. Most of them start in New York, the headquarters of Fine Art Shippers, from where they go to Washington, DC, Miami, Charleston, Boston, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Denver, Chicago, Detroit, Kansas City, Santa Fe, Scottsdale, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Salt Lake City, Minneapolis, and many other cities in the contiguous United States. The service is complemented by professional art packing, art crating, art installation, and art insurance services that can be provided on request.

The upcoming art shuttle leaving on May 19 will start with picking up art from business and residential locations in Santa Fe, New Mexico. After the work is done, it will head to Scottsdale in Arizona. From Scottsdale, Fine Art Shippers will go to California where they are planning to make stops in Pasadena, Los Angeles, Santa Monica, Malibu, Piedmont, and San Francisco. The art shuttle can also visit other California cities to pick up and/or deliver art if required. Seattle, Washington, is the last major city on the West Coast to be visited by Fine Art Shippers.

The art shuttle Santa Fe – San Francisco – Seattle is part of a larger shuttle route that runs between the East Coast and the West Coast. After leaving Seattle, Washington, Fine Art Shippers will go to Salt Lake City, Chicago, Detroit, and finally New York. The company can deliver art and antiques to any of these or another city on the way to New York, as well as to any destination along the East Coast. Fine Art Shippers has been providing art logistics services for over 25 years now, offering an array of art transportation options to meet any need, so that any shipping requirements and destination can be discussed. Clients can also request a free shipping quote online right on the Fine Art Shippers website.