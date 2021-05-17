Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
State adds five additional language options to Missouri Vaccine Navigator

 

For Immediate Release: May 17, 2021

Media Contact: Lisa Cox Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Lisa.Cox@health.mo.gov

 

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) has launched the Missouri Vaccine Navigator in five additional languages for non-English speaking individuals. Already available in English and Spanish, Vaccine Navigator now also allows individuals to register and find vaccination appointments throughout Missouri in Chinese, French, Korean, Portuguese and Russian. 

All individuals over the age of 12 are now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Missouri, regardless of their citizenship. (Pfizer is the only vaccine authorized for those ages 12-17). 

Approximately 775,000 individuals are currently registered in Missouri Vaccine Navigator, which is powered by Qualtrics. The system allows individuals to register and schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine by viewing vaccination events throughout the state. 

In addition to helping individuals register for a vaccine, the Missouri Vaccine Navigator will remind registrants when it is time to schedule their second dose. Two of the vaccines currently authorized for use (Pfizer and Moderna) require two doses, and the second dose is critical to ensure individual and community protection.

The Missouri Vaccine Navigator also integrates with ShowMeVax, the state’s immunization database for providers. Vaccination events using the Missouri Vaccine Navigator for scheduling enables coordinators to quickly load vaccination administration data into the system and avoid cumbersome data entry.

Once an individual is registered with Missouri Vaccine Navigator, the scheduling platform becomes available and can be accessed as often as needed or until vaccination is achieved. 

Those with online accessibility issues are encouraged to call the COVID-19 hotline at 877-435-8411 for registration assistance. Language translation and other services are available to callers. 

COVID-19 vaccines are completely free for everyone in the U.S. Get the facts at MOStopsCovid.com

 

State adds five additional language options to Missouri Vaccine Navigator

