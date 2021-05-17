What are the journey guidelines within the UK?

(CNN) — As of today, going on holiday is no longer illegal for travelers from England, Scotland and Wales.

While the move has been met with relief from those eager to take a foreign holiday, many have been left confused by the new travel regulations, along with the risk-based “traffic light” system that’s now in place.

Here’s everything you need to know about the UK travel rules.

Can UK residents now travel abroad for a holiday?

From May 17, residents of England, Scotland and Wales are allowed to go on vacation now that restrictions which made it illegal to travel abroad for non-essential reasons have ended.

However, government officials have warned that the experience will be very different due to ongoing concerns around Covid-19.

“This is a new way of doing things, and people should expect travel to be different this summer — with longer checks at the borders, as part of tough measures to prevent new strains of the virus entering the country and putting our fantastic vaccine rollout…