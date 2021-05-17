Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
OM 21-17 Courtney v. Jamestown Housing Authority – No violation

The Complainant alleged the Housing Authority violated the OMA when it failed to post a physical copy of the notice for its December 30, 2020 meeting anywhere on the Housing Authority premises. The Housing Authority provided evidence that notice of the December 30 , 2020meeting was physically posted at two (2) locations within the Housing Authority residential buildings more than 48 hours before the meeting, in addition to being posted at the Jamestown Town Hall and electronically on the Secretary of State's website. Accordingly, based on the record before us, we found no violation.

OM 21-17 Courtney v. Jamestown Housing Authority – No violation

