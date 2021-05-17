Kaira Clan and M2M Certified Join Forces – Introduce Industry 4.0 Innovations
Kaira Clan and M2M Certified join forces to fast track the rapid expansion of 5G/6G Cellular and Internet of Things (IoT) Technologies to the world by introducing Industry 4.0 Innovations chartered to solve industrial size problems through Digital Transformation.
The longstanding bond between M2M Certified and Kaira Clan is deeply rooted in Nordic culture that was spawned back during the beginning of Nokia Mobile Phones and now with over three decades of Research & Development tenure in the Wireless Technology Industry under our belts, together we bring a vast wireless technology ecosystem/supply chain of services and solutions to market, including the largest research to business Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Network in the Nordics, assembling the best universities, scientific research organizations, digital innovation hubs, state-of-the-art R&D/test environments and company ecosystems offering the global skills and competency frameworks necessary for companies to navigate a clear path through the next industrial revolution into a Digital 4.0 World.
OUR POWER IN NUMBERS
WHAT WE DELIVER
Through comprehensive digitalization we can today deliver the Entire IoT solution from sensors to data analytics. Our solutions are always cyber-secured with the latest break-throughs in technology innovations and integrated directly into your existing business processes, tools and platforms all procured under one single legal business entity designed to manage industrial size projects on a global scale.
A NEW SILICON VALLEY HAS ARISEN
Finland established itself as a tech giant back in the day when Nokia was the front runner paving the way for mobile technology. Nokia was the haven for those with an innovative mindset and an entrepreneurial spirit. It was where they created, innovated and became experts, showing the world just how tech savvy Finland is.
After the fall of Nokia in 2011, it was this innovative, entrepreneurial mindset that saved Finland from complete and total disaster. It’s also this same mindset that has enabled Finland to once again carve out the landscape and pave a new path, leading the way through areas like Industry 4.0, IoT solutions, 5G and so much more. In fact, Oulu University is already working on 6G and the leaps & bounds orders of magnitude possibilities that will come with it.
Finland saw record highs in startups after Nokia was bought out by Microsoft. Each startup possessed their own unique differences specializing in digital solutions, products and/or services.
Most of these new companies were founded by ex Nokia workers who knew each other and enjoyed working together. It was this moment that sparked a new flame of life in Finland that allowed these startups to understand the critical importance of focusing on and building ecosystems that could work together in unison, each utilizing their own unique specialty skill-sets to deliver high quality end product solutions to clients.
By creating ecosystems, it became possible to provide tools to leverage technology, achieve high quality research and business competence that would allow these startups to compete against other larger companies across the world stage once again. By banding talents together, it was realized very quickly that Finland and its innovative mindset was still a power player in the ICT world.
With many of these new startups being established in Oulu, Finland, Oulu quickly became the epicenter and leading tech startup hub in Finland and lovingly nicknamed “Silicon Valley of Finland.” Oulu is a successful technology city with a relatively young, highly educated population and has an ingrained culture of innovation and entrepreneurship. Oulu city is a beacon of support to researchers, the academic community, information technology experts and businesses.
Many large international companies have their headquarters in Oulu or just on the outskirts of Oulu. Polar, Oura and Uros are just a few on the tip of the iceberg. Now, imagine what could happen to foreign companies if they were allowed access to this Nordic digital ecosystem by having one unified entry point?
THE POTENTIAL IS ENDLESS
WELCOME TO KAIRA CLAN—YOUR UNIFIED ENTRY POINT INTO THE NORDIC DIGITAL ECOSYSTEM
Kaira Clan, is a Project Office for digital transformation and solutions established by Janne Siltari and Tero Blomqvist. After watching Finnish ecosystems developing but failing to reach international markets, Janne and Tero both felt that now was the time to take the networks they had created through years of working in the ICT industry and use it in a way that would enable international success stories for Finnish growth companies.
Kaira Clan is established as an acting legal entity “family” that together with our clients enable the journey of building projects together. We offer our global clients access to our network of 1,200 companies each offering a wide range of digital solutions.
While Kaira Clan does not focus on certain technologies or industries but rather on the customer needs and solutions, we have our areas of expertise.
-Innovation Program (Kaira Academy)
-Innovation Center Development
-Digital ecosystems
-Smart Traffic
-Digital Twins
-Smart Cities
-Industry 4.0
-Agriculture
-Security
-Mining
-5G/6G
To quote Janne, “There isn’t too much that we really can’t do. We use our digital ecosystem and partners like M2M Certified to collaborate and develop solutions together using the Nordic expertise that is so well known in today’s markets.”
M2M Certified was born in 2009 after its founder, Kelly Venturini spent a two-year tenure directing the M2M Device Certification business at one of the major PTCRB certification laboratories in California. It’s during this time Kelly discovered first-hand the complete lack of understanding, critical challenges, pitfalls and the myriads of mistakes companies transitioning to wireless were encountering when submitting their devices for official certification testing.
This was the lightbulb moment and the spark that flamed the opportunity that urged Kelly to leave the lab and start M2M Certified to develop a service designed specifically to guide M2M customers through the “Critical Path” obstacles in wireless design.
Now 12 years in the making and with the advent of The Internet of Things (IoT) taking the planet by storm, we have also discovered that not only do new M2M/IoT customers need help with wireless design techniques and best practices, they also need help thinking through their entire end-to-end business models/use cases to be able to go global and succeed in IoT long-term.
M2M Certified, an AT&T Approved Turnkey IoT Solutions Provider has created an elite IoT ecosystem that has assembled the brightest minds amongst the most well positioned companies in the wireless industry to form a new IoT Supply Chain of the Future!
GREAT MINDS THINK ALIKE
It is said that great minds think alike and as such, it is no accident that Janne Siltari of Kaira Clan and Kelly Venturini of M2M Certified have been reunited at this point in history to continue their journey into the future of wireless together with one common goal in mind.
It just simply made sense for us to join forces to deliver together our vision of rapidly enabling Digital 4.0 transformational services to the world with a shared business philosophy of dedicating our efforts towards helping customers benefit from a wealth of combined wireless industry knowledge, capabilities and resources, says Janne & Kelly!
TOGETHER WE WILL CHART A SUCCESSFUL COURSE TO YOUR FUTURE
Kaira Clan, OY
Janne Siltari - Chairman
Company Headquarters
Ketunmaantie 491930
Ala-Temmes, Finland
http://kairaclan.com/
+358 50 4619718
Marketing/PR Contact:
Carrie Schoeller
carrie.schoeller@kairaclan.com
M2M Certified, LLC
Kelly Venturini - CEO
Company Headquarters
7825 Fay Avenue, Suite 200
La Jolla, CA, 92037
http://m2mcertified.com
(844) M2M-CERT
Marketing/PR Contact:
Jennifer Salisbury
jennifer@m2mcertified.com
Kelly Venturini
M2M Certified
+1 844-626-2378
kelly@m2mcertified.com