CRYPTO PLATES Drop First NFT Vanity Plates on OpenSea

Crypto Plates are extremely scarce collectible blockchain number plates, each plate is a 1 of 1 edition meaning there are no two plates the same.

We see another dimension to NFTs most of the narrative right now is about digitizing art. What we find most interesting is a collection and status of owning rare editions like our single digit plates.” — Chris Pascoe Founder Crypto Plates

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crypto Plates are the latest collectible in the NFT space. They are extremely scarce blockchain number plates, each plate is a 1 of 1 edition meaning there are no two plates the same, availability is also very limited as there will only ever be 10,000 of these NFT licence plates ever produced.

The most desirable Crypto Plates are those with the rarest characteristics, in particular these are the single digit number plate editions with there only being ten possible numbers. Followed by this are two digit numbers and then years, which only a limited number are available. This makes Crypto Plates the perfect NFT for those that want to flaunt their status in the Metaverse.

NFT Crypto Plates are not only limited to numbers, they can be made up of letters or a combination of both to form words. Popular names and phrases are also highly sought after by collectors. These vanity plates are generated based on themes, some of these include; sports, music, crypto, popular culture, celebrities, humor, businesses, brands and hobbies.

Crypto Plates founder Chris Pascoe says:

“At Crypto Plates we see another dimension to NFTs, most of the narrative in this space right now is about digitizing and tokenizing art. However what we find most interesting is the collection, and the status associated with owning part of that collection, particularly when you own one of the most rare editions in the collection, like our single digit number plates.”

What makes Crypto Plates undeniably unique in the NFT space is that collectors can have a personalized Crypto Plate generated and minted displaying whatever they like as long as it fits into the eight character limit and no other plate is an identical match. Personalized plate requests are done through the Crypto Plates website (crypto-plates.com/personalize) and when the plate has been minted it will be available on a private link via OpenSea.

Right now, Crypto Plates is running a launch offer where the first hundred personalized Crypto Plates will only cost 0.005 ETH (~$20). To personalize your own Crypto Plate head over to https://www.crypto-plates.com/personalize

Crypto Plates will continue to drop regularly so keep an eye out for them on OpenSea, view the available plates at https://opensea.io/assets/nft-crypto-plates

For more information visit https://www.crypto-plates.com

