Retirement open house for Stutsman County clerk Hill set for May 27

A retirement open house for Stutsman County Clerk of Court Barb Hill will be held May 27 at the Historic 1883 Stutsman County Courthouse in Jamestown. The event will begin at 1:30 p.m. with a short program at 2:00 p.m.

