COVID-19 Daily Update 5-17-2021

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources ( DHHR) reports as of May 17, 2021, there have been 2,842,127 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 158,643 total cases and 2,762 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the death of a 64-year old male from Putnam County. “Our deepest sympathies are extended to this gentleman’s family,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CASES PER COUNTY : Barbour (1,457), Berkeley (12,470), Boone (2,061), Braxton (948), Brooke (2,199), Cabell (8,737), Calhoun (359), Clay (519), Doddridge (606), Fayette (3,458), Gilmer (867), Grant (1,284), Greenbrier (2,831), Hampshire (1,869), Hancock (2,815), Hardy (1,532), Harrison (5,782), Jackson (2,139), Jefferson (4,631), Kanawha (15,049), Lewis (1,225), Lincoln (1,492), Logan (3,161), Marion (4,482), Marshall (3,483), Mason (2,011), McDowell (1,578), Mercer (4,908), Mineral (2,874), Mingo (2,610), Monongalia (9,237), Monroe (1,147), Morgan (1,197), Nicholas (1,748), Ohio (4,228), Pendleton (704), Pleasants (908), Pocahontas (664), Preston (2,903), Putnam (5,195), Raleigh (6,843), Randolph (2,646), Ritchie (715), Roane (637), Summers (826), Taylor (1,230), Tucker (530), Tyler (724), Upshur (1,882), Wayne (3,128), Webster (501), Wetzel (1,362), Wirt (428), Wood (7,816), Wyoming (2,007).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested . Such is the case of Boone, Hardy, and Marshall counties in this report.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. If you have not received your shot and need help finding one, call 1-833-734-0965 or visit www.vaccines.gov . Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for information on the COVID-19 vaccines.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Jefferson, Lincoln, Mineral, Monongalia, Monroe, Pocahontas, and Wayne counties.

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

10:00 AM– 2:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Mineral County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Monongalia County

9:00 AM – 12:00 AM, WVU Recreation Center, Lower Level, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Morgan County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Pocahontas County

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Parking Lot, 301 8 th Street, Marlinton, WV

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne Community Center, 11580 Rt. 152, Wayne, WV