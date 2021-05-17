Wolf Administration Secures Relief for Hospitality Industry In 41 More Counties

Restaurants, bars, and other businesses received nearly $72 million in pandemic relief in 41 additional counties through the Wolf Administration’s successful COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP), Gov. Tom Wolf announced today. The $72 million is in addition to the nearly $50 million provided to 13 other counties highlighted last week.

“The CHIRP program is doing exactly what we intended: provide more than $100 million to our state’s hospitality industry to help these important businesses to recover and retain and create jobs,” said Gov. Wolf. “This program is allowing many small businesses to get back on their feet as more people get fully vaccinated and customers increasingly return to the industry. This is an important investment in our businesses and workers as we look to build a stronger economy for everyone.”

State funding has already been provided to all 67 counties; most recently,

$17 million to Philadelphia,

$6.4 million to Delaware County,

$6.2 million to Lancaster County,

$5.9 million to Chester County,

$4 million to Westmoreland County,

$3.5 million to Northampton County,

$2.9 million to Cumberland County,

$2.3 million to Lackawanna County,

$1.9 million to Monroe County,

$1.6 million to Schuylkill County,

$1.6 million to Lebanon County,

$1.5 million to Cambria County,

$1.35 million to Blair County,

$1.2 million to Mercer County,

$1 million to Northumberland County,

$968,000 to Lawrence County,

$958,539 to Crawford County,

$952,241 to Indiana County,

$897,671 to Clearfield County,

$851,888 to Somerset County,

$733,00 to Armstrong County,

$720,000 to Carbon County,

$632,113 to Pike County,

$581,733 to Wayne County,

$542,397 to Bedford County,

$530,000 to Perry County,

$522,576 to Mifflin County,

$511,000 to Huntingdon County,

$502,354 to Union County,

$491,847 to Jefferson County,

$460,134 to McKean County,

$457,268 to Snyder County,

$437,560 to Clinton County,

$410,388 to Greene County,

$338,772 to Elk County,

$280,475 to Juniata County,

$206,480 to Montour County,

$187,180 to Potter County,

$164,572 to Fulton County,

$82,082 to Forest County,

$50,368 to Cameron County.

Gov. Wolf secured a transfer of $145 million that was appropriated by the legislature into grants for businesses under the CHIRP program. Since the governor made the funding available earlier this year, the state has worked with counties and economic development partners to quickly send assistance to the hospitality industry.

Counties are administering the funding through one or more designated Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) or Community Economic Development Organization (CEDO), which began processing applications from businesses in each county on March 15. Funding must be provided to businesses by July 15, 2021. Eligible businesses are encouraged to apply for a grant if their county has funding available.

For more information, visit the DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.