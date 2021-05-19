LifeRing™ 6.0 - Integrated C4I System Can Process 10,000 Sensor Reports Produced By Different Systems
AIS Multi Domain Data Link (MDDL) enables support for 10,000 users all communicating between each other
AGIS Multi Domain Data Link (MDDL) Integrates C41 System and Sensor Protocols and Formats Into a Common Universal Format that provides an Integrated Common Operating Picture Display 0f 10,000 Tracks and Users
MDDL Common Format Between Interfacing C4I Systems Can Handle High Information Traffic
For example, If desired, fighter aircraft equipped with Link-16 can receive ship locations that may be outside of their radar range. In another example, expeditionary ground units near a shoreline can be made aware of commercial vessels approaching their vicinity.
Military and other Response organizations need interoperability between interfacing C4I systems. Operators need assured communications and a capability to rapidly shift between the methods, types, and speeds of communications in situations when communications are interrupted by communications congestion, denial, or failure. To maximize the operational effectiveness of these critical communications for U.S. and other allied militaries, LifeRing provides interfaces to and translation between Link-16, OTH Gold, JVMF, CoT and NATO NFFI, ADEM and NVG. LifeRing provides all users a true encrypted COP and enables LifeRing and other C4I users with the proper encryption to join the COP and view and add data to the COP. LifeRing has been tested with all the systems shown and in various combinations, but never all at once.
LifeRing can operate either in a stationary or in an on the move mobile environment, by using AWS Snowball Edge. It is reliable because it has been developed over 16 years using an Agile software process with constant customer input. By limiting data transmission, we have learned how to lessen RF targeting. Available now, it requires no special hardware thus making it very low cost.
