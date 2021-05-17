New Book Promises to Help People Heal Physically, Emotionally, and Spiritually
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ignite Press announced the release of Healing from the Heart: Restoring Alignment to Revitalize Your Body, Soul, and Spirit by healing prayer minister Dana Grindal.
The book is available on Amazon at https://amzn.to/3h2wd8T
Life delivers hurts that can cripple us in many ways, but complete healing is possible. Healing from the Heart not only tells the inspiring story of the author’s own journey, but provides you with practical, layer-by-layer instruction and journaling prompts that can lead to your own healing from physical and emotional issues.
“When one part of us is out of alignment, the other parts are directly affected, because they are interconnected,” says Dana. “Our parts do not operate independently of each other. Therefore, alignment is a physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual reality affecting us all.”
To celebrate the launch of the book, the Kindle version of the book will be on sale for 99 cents for a limited time.
Dana Grindal is a Biblical prayer minister, teacher, and mentor. In individual sessions, Dana empowers clients by prayerfully identifying their giftings, as well as natural and spiritual obstacles, to produce positive, life-giving results in their work, ministries, and relationships.
Through group classes, Dana loves to teach others how to hear from God and have a deeper relationship with Him. She is passionate about prayer and has witnessed firsthand the transformation that authentic prayer brings to individuals, marriages, children, homes, churches, and communities.
Dana received her Prayer Minister certification through Elijah House International. She trained in healing prayer through Joan Hunter Ministries. She was a leader in prayer ministry for twenty-five years through Moms in Prayer International and National Day of Prayer, as well as her local church. She has served in women and student ministries, led women’s and couples’ retreats, discipled women, and strengthened families by teaching the Bible with excellence. She and her husband serve together, supporting missions through Greater Europe Mission.
Dana attended Texas A&M University receiving her degree in Biomedical Science. It was there that she met and married her college sweetheart. She and Corey have been married for twenty-eight years. They have three amazing adult children and a beautiful daughter-in-law. Dana and Corey love to adventure together, hiking and skiing,
traveling, and meeting new people around the world. They currently live in London.
Dana can be reached at https://www.danagrindal.com/.
