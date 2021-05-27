DICE Dental Offers Custom-Made Dental Crowns in Springfield
Dental crowns from DICE Dental are made in-house, giving Dr. Katie Alger and her team complete control over their shape, size, and color.
We make our crowns in-house...This gives us control over the crown’s appearance to ensure it meets our patient’s needs.”SPRINGFIELD, PA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DICE Dental is offering dental crowns in Springfield for only $650. A crown is a tooth-shaped cover that strengthens, rebuilds, and improves the appearance of a broken tooth. They’re also ideal treatments for patients who may have had large cavities or root canals because they can prevent the weakened tooth from further damage.
— Dr. Katie Alger
“We make our crowns in-house,” explains Dr. Katie Alger, owner and operator of DICE Dental. “This gives us control over the crown’s appearance to ensure it meets our patient’s needs.”
The dental crown process takes about two visits. During the first appointment, Dr. Alger will take impressions. During the second appointment, the custom porcelain crown is permanently cemented.
In addition to single crowns, DICE Dental also offers a 3-unit bridge for $1,950. This bridge replaces a missing tooth when a dental implant is not possible. Veneers, or ¾ crowns, are also available for $800. This less-invasive procedure helps change the shape, size, and color of a patient’s smile.
Other services include dentures and dental implants in Springfield. During a consultation, Dr. Alger will help patients decide which treatment is best for their health and smile.
To learn more, request an appointment by visiting https://dice-dental.com/schedule-an-appointment/. New patients are being accepted. DICE Dental is located only a short drive from Philadelphia, PA and Wilmington, DE.
About DICE Dental: DICE Dental is a cosmetic dentist in Springfield, PA. The practice is owned and operated by Dr. Katie Alger, a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia University. She has made it her goal to reduce the barriers patients face when it comes to high-quality dental care. Using state-of-the-art technology, DICE offers dentures, implants, crowns, and extractions (DICE) to patients in a relaxed, comfortable, and accepting environment. To learn more, visit https://dice-dental.com/.
Dr. Katie Alger
DICE Dental
+1 484-993-6222
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
About DICE Dental in Springfield, PA