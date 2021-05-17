We Insure Mile High Insurance Agency Opens in Colorado, Sur-passing the Company’s Milestone of 150 Locations
Whether Colora-dans are buying a car, their first home or opening a business, We Insure will be there to help and support our clients for life.”JACKSONVILLE, FL, USA, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Insure, the innovative independent insurance company, announced today the opening of a new franchise agency to serve the residents of the Denver Metro area from Greenwood, Colo. We Insure added more than 50 franchises across 14 states in 2020 and anticipates record growth in 2021.
— Lori Paris, Agency Owner
We Insure Mile High is operated by owners Pete Crowe and Lori Paris. Crowe, We Insure's Chief Revenue Officer, served as Executive Vice President for RE/MAX and Motto Mortgage franchise brands before joining We Insure. Paris, who will run the agency’s day-to-day operations, has extensive client management and insurance industry experience from previous roles in brokerages and captive insurance agencies.
Paris and Crowe recognize a need for the independent insurance brokerage model in the Denver area and the state at large. While captive agencies have a presence in the state, there is an opportunity to bring more choice and next-level customer experience to residents of the nation’s second-fastest-growing state.
“We’re excited to grow with the residents of Colorado,” Paris says. “Whether Coloradans are buying a car, their first home or opening a business, We Insure will be there to help and support our clients for life.”
Crowe adds: “It’s exciting to be able to both grow the brand and live it from the agency owner’s perspective. It’s a testament to our ability to give people a model to grow their own business whether they’ve been in insurance or other complementary industries like real estate or financial services.”
About We Insure
We Insure is a national insurance company that’s disrupting the industry with an innovative business model focused on customer experience and exceptional agent support. Recognized as a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur magazine in 2021, the company offers unprecedented access to carriers and complete operational, IT, service and marketing support to its agency owners. We Insure executive leadership has extensive experience in insurance and real estate, leading the strategic growth of a top global real estate franchise. We Insure is expanding rapidly across the U.S. with more than 170 retail locations. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit weinsurefran-chise.com. For general information, visit weinsuregroup.com.
Lori Paris, Agency Owner
We Insure Mile High
+1 303-529-5140
lori.paris@weinsuregroup.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook