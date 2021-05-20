E-learning Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Segmentation, Analysis, Trends and PDF Report
By IMARC Group the global e-learning market size reached US$ 222.2 Billion in 2020, is projected to reach US$ 461.2 Billion, CAGR of 12.70% during 2021-2026.USA, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “E-Learning Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global e-learning market size reached US$ 222.2 Billion in 2020. Also known as online and electronic learning, e-learning is a learning system wherein education or training is acquired with the help of networked information and communications technology (ICT). It offers personalization and information in text, image, audio and video format for easy understanding. As compared to the conventional learning methods, e-learning is cost-effective as it removes geographical obstacles and enables students to select their learning duration, material, and environment. On account of these benefits, e-learning finds extensive application in the healthcare, agriculture, education and training industries across the globe.
Global E-Learning Market Trends:
The increasing utilization of wireless communication technologies, coupled with the rising sales of smartphones across the globe, represents one of the key factors favorably influencing the market. In line with this, the rising use of mobile applications by educational institutions and universities during the COVID-19 pandemic to provide students access to missed lectures is contributing to the growth of the e-learning market. The leading developers are also introducing game-based applications that utilize interactive animated videos and pictures for learning purposes. Moreover, the integration of assistive e-learning solutions with sensing technologies and speech recognition is propelling the market. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of e-learning solutions in virtual classrooms, online training and corporate webinars is anticipated to fuel the growth of the market. Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach US$ 461.2 Billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 12.70% during the forecast period (2021-2026).
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Breakup by Technology:
• Online E-Learning
• Learning Management System
• Mobile E-Learning
• Rapid E-Learning
• Virtual Classroom
• Others
Breakup by Provider:
• Services
• Content
Breakup by Application:
• Academic
o K-12
o Higher Education
o Vocational Training
• Corporate
o Small and Medium Enterprises
o Large Enterprises
• Government
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico. Others)
• GCC (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain)
• Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
• Adobe Inc.
• Aptara Inc. (iEnergizer)
• Blackboard Inc.
• Cisco Systems Inc.
• GP Strategies Corporation
• Instructure Inc. (Thoma Bravo)
• Oracle Corporation
• Pearson Plc
• SAP SE
• Skillsoft Corporation
• Thomson Reuters Corporation (The Woodbridge Company).
Key highlights of the report:
• Market Performance (2015-2020)
• Market Outlook (2021-2026)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
• Value Chain Analysis
• Structure of the Global Market
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
