My Product Today Announces 100% Virtual Work From Home Strategy

a start-up headquartered in Ft Lauderdale, Florida began 2021 with grandiose plans of a luxury office

We like to give people the freedom to work where they want, safe in the knowledge that they have the drive and expertise to perform excellently, at their desk or in their kitchen.”
— Richard Branson
My Product Today, a start-up headquartered in Ft Lauderdale, Florida began 2021 with grandiose plans of luxury offices with views of Las Olas Boulevard. However, COVID-19 has made everyone rethink the way we work.

VP, Jason Rivers says “We built our entire technology infrastructure with virtual capabilities out of necessity. Now we’re a well-oiled machine that just happens to work from our home offices, with no real reason to transition back to the traditional office.”

My Product Today announced on May 1st, it will remain 100% virtual indefinitely. It will keep virtual space with conference capabilities on Las Olas Boulevard but limit in-person times to executive board and partner meetings. This will give My Product Today the flexibility of finding talent anywhere in the world and the efficiencies their brand partners appreciate.

My Product Today is a Florida-based company that prides itself on empowering normal everyday people to become successful entrepreneurs.

My Product Today Announces 100% Virtual Work From Home Strategy

