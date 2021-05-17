Crossvale’s Modernization Framework Helps Businesses Reduce the Complexity of Modernization

One of the nation’s leading IT service companies is helping businesses in a big way.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Dallas/Fort Worth-based Crossvale announced today that its modernization framework helps businesses reduce the complexity of modernization.

“Crossvale provides a simple way to reduce the complexity of modernization,” said Todd Millard, vice president of sales and spokesperson for Crossvale. “Here at Crossvale, we think modernization better fits the bill to describe the effort to bring technologies, processes, frameworks and even culture together in new ways, all with a shared purpose. For some that purpose may be to improve customer experience, innovate, better utilize the investment in their people, and survive the disruptors.”

The company, founded in 2001, has earned a customer reputation for outstanding performance across the United States and 20 other countries, establishing thorough expertise at transforming technologies with best practices into measurable business improvement.

Millard explained that modernizing your business can be complicated, because there is no one-size-fits-all solution - and as for maintaining it - Software Vendors and Global System Integrators rarely simplify the risk and cost.

Traditional ad-hoc approaches to transformation or modernization, according to Millard, can leave you with:

• Technical debt that slows or even stops new technology adoption

• Applications with siloed data

• Difficult to change development, testing, pipeline build and release processes

• Vendor lock-in

• And usually require large investments in time and money, before seeing results.

“At Crossvale, we understand that mid-size enterprises struggle to focus on strategic modernization,” Millard said, before adding, “For organizations not as invested in technology, modernization is often about changing to a model where technology is a value center, not simply a cost center. It is not always easy to do this alone. Our belief is your journey, your vision, our leadership provides you with a partner in the journey.”

Crossvale, which has been awarded the Red Hat North American Partner Award for outstanding channel contributions for open-source software, specialties are:

• Digital Transformation

• Enterprise Architecture

• RedHat OpenShift (PaaS)

• RedHat OpenStack (IaaS)

• Business Process Management

• Service-Oriented Architecture (SOA)

• Integration

• Cloud, Hybrid, and On-Prem solutions

• MEAN Stack (Mongo, Express, Angular Node)

Crossvale has operations in the USA, UK, and Spain.

For more information, please visit crossvale.com/our-story and https://crossvale.com/latest-news/.

