Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 130 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,574 in the last 365 days.

Governor Cooper Signs State Disaster Declaration for Marion and Lillington

Governor Roy Cooper has signed a Type 1 State Disaster Declaration for the City of Marion and the Town of Lillington to help with recovery after storms hit the towns last year.

Lillington experienced damages from severe weather, heavy rainfall and flash flooding on August 6 and Marion experienced severe weather from the remnants of Tropical Storm Zeta on October 29.

“These local governments spent a great deal responding and cleaning up after these storms last year,” said Governor Cooper. “This declaration will help the towns recover the costs of that response.”

The declaration for state-funded Public Assistance allows the municipalities to be reimbursed for costs of debris removal, emergency protective measures and repairs to roads and bridges.

“The damage from these storms was significant, but did not meet the level required for a Federal disaster declaration,” said Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry. “This state aid is important to help Marion and Lillington complete their recovery.”

Read the Governor’s Executive Order HERE.  

You just read:

Governor Cooper Signs State Disaster Declaration for Marion and Lillington

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.