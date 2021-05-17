Mornings with God
A guide on how to start the day in faith and prayerCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mornings are crucial for everyone as this is the period of time when our body, mind, and soul all gear up and have to be synchronized to face the challenges of the day. However, this is not as easy as it sounds, which is why many of us, despite getting enough sleep the night before and drinking way more than enough coffee still feel cranky as the sun is rising. There is a way, however, to be able to start the day right and this is by having mornings with God, something that Marlene Burling's book, "Morning Walks with God", can help people with.
Marlene Burling devoted her entire life to the Lord along with her husband of 51 years who served as a pastor for 30 when he was still alive. Both of them attended the Elohim Bible Institute and afterwards, went into the service of the Lord. She acted as a pianist and organist, choir director, and Bible study leader while her husband served as a pastor. The passing of her husband became the catalyst for her book, which started out as a series of daily devotionals she would post on Facebook. Despite the passing of her husband, Marlene says that the Lord has blessed her in so many ways and helped her in her own healing process.
The book is meant to guide people on a daily basis with prayers, inspirational thoughts, and readings drawn from Marlene’s own personal experiences over her lifetime. Within the pages of the book, the reader will find that the encouragement and inspiration given by Marlene’s words will resonate with them on a very personal level and that the daily devotionals are actually very practical and very powerful. These words are more than enough to spur anyone into action at the start of each day.
Visit Marlene's website at www.marleneburling.com.
Grab your copy today and start beginning your days the right way!
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.
Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Writers' Branding
Writers' Branding
+1 800-608-6550
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter