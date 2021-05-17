One Day, One Step at a Time
A 365-day devotional to the LordCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our lives can be full of challenges and hardships coming from different sources like our jobs, our personal relationships, and our own mental and emotional struggles. These challenges can take us away from the path that God has laid down for us, which in turn will take us away from having a relationship with Him. Straying from this path can further lead to more challenges and hardships so it is important to cultivate that relationship and faith, one day at a time. This is where Marlene Burling’s book, "A Daily Walk with God", can help.
Marlene Burling is a woman of faith who served the Lord in 4 different churches, acted as those churches’ secretary, choir director, and Sunday School teacher, along with her husband of 51 years. She got her education from the Elohim Bible Institute, just like her husband did, and together they gave their lives in service to the Lord, helping others stay on the path God has set for them. When her husband passed on, she started posting her thoughts and devotions on Facebook and these daily postings eventually became the foundation of her book, the creation of which also helped in her own healing from the loss of her husband.
The book is full of practical “food for the soul” that can help people get through life, one day at a time. The daily themes, thoughts, and prayers help the reader be spiritually and emotionally sustained, supercharging their soul so they can go and achieve the goals set for that day, all while honoring God. Her writing mastery filled the book with amazing metaphors that can inspire not just Christians but any reader flipping through the pages of the book.
Visit Marlene's website at www.marleneburling.com.
Get your copy today and get started on your daily journey along the path of the Lord.
