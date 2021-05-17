Starting the Day Right and with Faith
A book to help people welcome the morning with GodCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How one greets the morning can dictate how the entire day can go and can spell the difference between having a good 24 hours or one that is full of challenges and difficulties. This can be quite a daunting task especially in this day and age where our modern societies can put so much pressure on us that from the moment we wake up, we already feel drained, defeated, and worn down. Marlene Burling's book, "Morning Walks with God", aims to help people start the day right with inspiring and solemn words drawn from her own personal experiences in life.
A widow living in Batavia, NY, Marlene Burling is a woman of faith who has 3 married children, 10 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren, all of whom she loves along with her husband of 51 years. She and her beloved, who was a pastor for three decades, dedicated their lives to the Lord, serving him in 4 different churches. While her husband did his duties, she did hers, which included playing the piano or organ, directing the choirs, and leading the ladies’ Bible studies. When her husband passed away, among the things she did for healing was to post daily on Facebook and this became the basis of her book.
The book is a collection of Christian-themed devotional readings which are meant to offer the reader guidance and prayers on a daily basis for an entire year. These prayers and thoughts, which were drawn from Marlene’s decades of experience and ministering, are from her desire to share the inspiration she found with others, hoping that these will bring hope to them and remind them that each day they start is a day they start not alone but with God, ready to guide and help them every step of the way.
Start your day right today and get a copy of the book now at The Reading Glass Books (www.readingglassbooks.com), an independent bookstore in Cookstown, New Jersey!
