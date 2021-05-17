The Long Journey with the Lord
A year-long Christian devotional for the faithfulCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The path that the Lord Jesus Christ has set for each and every one of us is not one that can be taken in just a short period of time. It is a constant vigil of growing in holiness and godliness, making sure that one's life is lived properly, with goodness and faith in the heart. In today's world, this can prove to be a daunting challenge without a guide, and Marlene Burling's book, "A Daily Walk with God", aims to help the reader stay true to the path every day, 365 days a year.
Marlene Burling is a devoted woman of faith who, with her husband of 51 years, attended the Elohim Bible Institute and served the Lord in 4 different churches. She was her husband’s and her church’s secretary, directed choirs, taught Sunday School, and led ladies’ Bible studies. When her husband passed away, she went on Facebook and was encouraged to write a book after her daily posts transformed into two 365-day devotionals. Her posts, and eventually her work, helped her in her healing process and spurred her into developing a widow’s ministry and a widow’s workshop to help others in their own healing process.
The book contains themes, prayers, and inspirational words and thoughts for each day of the year, drawn from Marlene’s own life experiences. A relevant verse will be found on each page suited for each day and the short read is enough to get one’s thoughts started on the day’s issue and topic. The goal of the book is to make the reader realize that they are not alone in life, that day to day, God is always there with them and guides them.
People looking to draw strength for their journey in life will find that this book will do just the job. Grab your copy today at The Reading Glass Books (www.readingglassbooks.com), an independent bookstore in Cookstown, New Jersey!
