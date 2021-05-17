GoDaddy & Silver Lining Are Challenging Local Leaders To Take Action & Create Real Change For Microbusinesses
The Local Leader’s Action Plan outlines 5 main themes and 20 specific action items verified by real business owners as what they need and want from our leaders.
While all have been affected, microbusiness owners, particularly those in underserved communities, have faced unprecedented challenges and require urgent and effective support.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the last decade, in the US alone, we have spent billions of dollars on microbusiness economic development and technical assistance. And yet, when Silver Lining surveyed 100 US-based business owners who are still operating and who have less than 5 employees, they uncovered that 100% of them believe that the resources being provided by economic development agencies and local business support organizations are not meeting their needs. It is time for new solutions to the age-old problem of increasing the success rate of business owners.
To spark a conversation and inspire local leaders to take action, GoDaddy’s Venture Forward Team & Silver Lining have partnered to create the Local Leader’s Action Plan, a guide outlining 5 main themes and 20 specific action items verified by real microbusiness owners as what they really need and want from our leaders. This Action Plan is full of practical and actionable ideas on:
- Modernizing technical assistance programs,
- Empowering digital enablement, and
- Innovating access to capital.
In addition, microbusinesses weigh in and provide ideas on how to increase wifi access and make healthcare more accessible and affordable. We challenge local leaders to read this guide not to learn but as a plan that will prompt action.
“Covid-19 has had a dramatic impact on cities, communities, and economies and the microbusinesses within them,” said Carissa Reiniger, Founder & CEO of Silver Lining. “While all have been affected, microbusiness owners, particularly those in underserved communities, have faced unprecedented challenges and require urgent and effective support.”
"Microbusinesses build and strengthen local communities," said Stacy Cline, Senior Director, Corporate Social Responsibility at GoDaddy. "It is critical that our local governments and policymakers listen to the real needs of these entrepreneurs and understand how to best support and foster entrepreneurship for all. We're thrilled to partner with Silver Lining on The Local Leaders Action Plan in the hopes of providing actionable guidance to inspire local leaders."
We all know that there are many challenges ahead as it relates to rebuilding our economy and ensuring that as many microbusinesses as possible survive and succeed. Still, if we each make one small change, it will result in a significant collective impact. The time is now to rebuild our economy one microbusiness at a time and we challenge local leaders to join us on this journey to recovery.
To access the Local Leaders Action Plan, CLICK HERE.
ABOUT
Silver Lining Ltd
Silver Lining works with small business owners to help them set and then actually hit their growth goals. The SLAP™ Program is tech-enabled, data-driven, and based in behavior change science. It is a modern approach to the age-old problem of helping small businesses succeed. SLAP™ Loans give business owners access to fair, unsecured capital based 100% on their behavior, not credit scores. SLAP™ + SLAP™ Loans offers small businesses the strategy, clarity, structure, and support to build a profitable, sustainable business.
GoDaddy
GoDaddy is empowering everyday entrepreneurs worldwide by providing all of the help and tools to succeed online. GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services, and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights, and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success.
Maxine Genier
Silver Lining Ltd
maxine@smallbizsilverlining.com
