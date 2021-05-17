Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
VIVO Clinic Unveils New Travel Information Portal

Leading PCR test provider VIVO Clinic has launched a travel information portal to assist with international trips to and from the UK.

We are incredibly proud of our travel information portal and hope that it will simplify international travel so customers can book trips confidently and safely”
— Will Andrews, CTO
BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the pandemic, travel has been severely restricted. Now that the Government has launched a traffic light system designation for every country, UK residents are once again beginning to book holidays for the future.

The travel information portal is a comprehensive resource that provides relevant travel information in one place.

Travellers can browse countries based on the current traffic light designation and live popularity.

When viewing specific countries, travellers can see:

• Which tests are required before, during, and after their trip
• Current restrictions in that country
• Weather, currency conversion, and time difference
• Up to date Covid-19 statistics for that location
• Flight and hotel availability

Commenting on the new system, Will Andrews, CTO at VIVO Clinic says: “International travel is set to bounce back in a big way, but understanding current restrictions and requirements can be confusing, and planning a trip can involve a time-consuming slog through many resources.”

The system automatically aggregates hundreds of data sources to provide information for 330 countries.

“We are incredibly proud of our travel information portal and hope that it will simplify international travel so customers can book trips confidently and safely.”

https://vivoclinic.com/covid-travel-from-uk/

Will Andrews
VIVO Clinic
+44 333 305 8486
press@vivoteam.co.uk

