Ilantus Named Winner of the Coveted Global InfoSec Awards during RSA Conference 2021

We’re thrilled to receive one of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards in the world from Cyber Defense Magazine.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ilantus Wins Most Innovative in Converged IAM in 9th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at #RSAC2021
— Arun K. Singh, CEO and Board Member, Ilantus Technologies
Ilantus is proud to announce that we have won the award for "Most Innovative in Converged IAM" from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine.
“We’re thrilled to receive one of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards in the world from Cyber Defense Magazine. We knew the competition would be tough and with top judges who are leading infosec experts from around the globe, we couldn’t be more pleased,” said Arun K. Singh, CEO of Ilantus.
“We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber crime. Ilantus is absolutely worthy of this Most Innovative in Converged IAM coveted award and consideration for deployment in your environment,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.
We’re thrilled to be a member on this coveted group of winners, located here: http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/
Please join us virtually at the RSA Conference 2021, https://www.rsaconference.com/usa today, as we share our red carpet experience and proudly display our trophy online at our website, our blog and our social media channels.
About Ilantus Technologies
Founded in 2000, Ilantus Technologies is backed by deep experience and customer insight from 1000+ implementations of Identity and Access Management solutions for customers worldwide, including many Fortune 500 companies. Recognized by leading industry analysts for product and innovation, Ilantus’ offerings are known for their unique features and ease of use, driving superior ROI and exceptional user adoption rates. Poised for an accelerated growth path, Ilantus has established a strong partner network worldwide to enable seamless implementation of their highly scalable Converged IAM solution Compact Identity that can cater to the unique IAM demands of any industry vertical.
About CDM InfoSec Awards
This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s ninth year of honoring global InfoSec innovators. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com
About the Judging
The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking “What’s Next?” so we are looking for Next Generation InfoSec Solutions.
About Cyber Defense Magazine
With over 5 Million monthly readers and growing, and thousands of pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information for B2B and B2G with our sister magazine Cyber Security Magazine for B2C. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.
